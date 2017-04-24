MSP: woman arrested for shoplifting a...

MSP: woman arrested for shoplifting attempts to flee while handcuffed

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: MLive.com

Jackson County, Blackman Township: At approximately 3:30 p.m., April 19, a Michigan State Police Trooper was flagged down by an employee of JC Penney's and was told that a female had stolen several items from the store and was leaving the store parking lot. The trooper stopped the vehicle and made contact with the 46-year-old female driver from Jackson.

