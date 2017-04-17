Keith W. Larzelere: 1930-2017

Keith W. Larzelere: 1930-2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Keith W. Larzelere, a pharmacist who owned a drug store in Petersburg, Mich., worked in several others, and was active in the surrounding community, died Thursday at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich. He was 87. He had been hospitalized the previous week, but had been in declining health for several years, said his wife, Mary Lou.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
News Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16) Sep '16 Smart 2
News Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 nancys734 1
News Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15) Mar '16 Cordwainer Trout 16
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,347,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC