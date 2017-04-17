Keith W. Larzelere: 1930-2017
Keith W. Larzelere, a pharmacist who owned a drug store in Petersburg, Mich., worked in several others, and was active in the surrounding community, died Thursday at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich. He was 87. He had been hospitalized the previous week, but had been in declining health for several years, said his wife, Mary Lou.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
