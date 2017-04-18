Judge agrees petitions are invalid, LGBT ordinance goes into effect
July 1998 was the first time a non-discrimination ordinance was discussed publicly in the city of Jackson. Nearly 20 years later, that ordinance has now gone into effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC