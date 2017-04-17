Jackson quarterback is critical after...

Jackson quarterback is critical after being dragged by SUV

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

A former high school quarterback is in critical condition after he was dragged more than 100ft down the road by an SUV. LaJuan Bramlett, 19, had leaned his head into the car's window before it sped down the street, in his hometown of Jackson, Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
News Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16) Sep '16 Smart 2
News Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 nancys734 1
News Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15) Mar '16 Cordwainer Trout 16
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC