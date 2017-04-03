First meeting 100+ Women Who Care is Tuesday

Six area women are organizing a local chapter of 100+ Women Who Care Oneota Valley, with the intention of raising money for non-profits in the community. Jennifer Gipp, Kim Bonnet, Heidi Rockweiler, Chauncy Eggland, Alecia Bucksa and Sara Wientzen are spearheading the effort, which begins with a meeting Tuesday, April 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Rubaiyat restaurant in Decorah.

