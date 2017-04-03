Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area
CASSIDY, Ashley M. and Matthew A., of Jackson, a daughter, Sadie Elizabeth, born March 30, 7 pounds, 11 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Cindy and Timothy Keyes of Colorado Springs, CO, Marian Keyes of Jackson, and Carol and Patrick Cassidy of Adrian.
