Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area
DIETRICH, Haley A., and THACKER , Owen R., of Brooklyn, a daughter, Olivia Jean Thacker, born April 12, 7 pounds, 3 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Royce Thacker II of Fremont, Ind., Bonnie McCullough of McComb, OH, Crystal Fischer of Brooklyn, and Shay Dietrich of Luther.
