Consumers Energy prepared for winter storm Jackson, MI (WHTC) - The...
The prediction of a late blast of snow has forced county and city road crews to refit their trucks for plowing and salting, after many of them had been set up for pothole patching and other projects. The threat of heavy winds up to 50 mph along the Lakeshore has Consumers Energy mobilzing crews.
