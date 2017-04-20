Center Stage Jackson Announces Shrek the Musical as Summer Main Stage Musical

Center Stage Jackson is thrilled to present its summer Main Stage Musical, Shrek the Musical. This family-friendly musical will run June 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees June 11 and 18 at 3:00pm at Jackson College's Potter Center, 2111 Emmons Rd. Jackson, MI 49201.

