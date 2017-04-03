A review of emissions rules won't sto...

A review of emissions rules won't stop randd

Suppliers won't be cut any slack on spending because of the Trump administration's plan to review 2022-25 fuel economy standards. The global push for vehicle emission reductions -- not to mention the component industry's race for competitive innovations -- will go on, says Ben Patel, Tenneco Inc.'s new chief technical officer.

