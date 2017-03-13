Warming centers opened for those still without power
Chilled residents still without power after Wednesday's catastrophic wind storm can stay warm at several centers opened to the public throughout the county. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 10, released a list of warming centers open to those still suffering from the storm that wreaked havoc across two days ago.
