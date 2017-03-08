Victim didn't know how many times he was shot until he woke up 3 days later

A 22-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds inside a Jackson home two months ago said he didn't know how many times he was hit until he woke up in the hospital three days later. The man accused of trying to kill him, 37-year-old Lamon Williams, was bound over for trial after a preliminary examination in front of Jackson County District Court Judge Joseph Filip Monday, March 6. Williams is charged with two counts each of attempted murder and felony firearms, as well as one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

