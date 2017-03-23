TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers Changes Its Name to Specialty Eye Institute
JACKSON, Mich.- TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers, an optical business that was founded in 1998, has changed the company name to Specialty Eye Institute. The new name is a better reflection of the company's array of services and its "dedication to eyecare for patients," according to an announcement earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar 10
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar 10
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC