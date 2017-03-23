TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers Changes I...

TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers Changes Its Name to Specialty Eye Institute

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Vision Monday

JACKSON, Mich.- TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers, an optical business that was founded in 1998, has changed the company name to Specialty Eye Institute. The new name is a better reflection of the company's array of services and its "dedication to eyecare for patients," according to an announcement earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar 10 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar 10 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess Feb '17 Old friend 3
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
News Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16) Sep '16 Smart 2
News Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 nancys734 1
News Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15) Mar '16 Cordwainer Trout 16
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC