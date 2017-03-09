Strong winds wreak havoc in Michigan
Emergency personnel examine a charter plane that was carrying members of the University of Michigan men's basketball team that was involved in an accident at Willow Run Airport on March 8, 2017, in Ypsilanti, Mich. The plane slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff in high winds, causing extensive damage to the aircraft.
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar 10
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar 10
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess
|Feb 14
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
