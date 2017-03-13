Staring down the barrel of nor'easter, region preps for snow
Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety officers and other rescue personnel work at the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer under the Cooper Street bridge of Interstate 94 westbound on Monday, March 13, 2017, in Jackson, Mich. Most of Michigan is getting snow as utility crews work to restore electrical service to thousands of customers still without power following last week's high winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar 10
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar 10
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess
|Feb 14
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC