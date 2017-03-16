St. Patricka s Day is a Busy Radio Day
From 7 to 9 am WKHM's "AM Jackson" with Greg O'Connor will be broadcasting live on 970 am / 101.5 fm and online at wkhm.com from the Grand River Brewery for "Kegs and Eggs" The K105.3 morning show with Scott Clow and Mallory Sullivan will be live at the Hunt Club from 7 to 9 am with O&W Miller Beer. Friday afternoon Captain Steve from 95.9 the Power Cow will be broadcasting live from Duffy's Food and Spirits on Waterloo from 4 to 6 brought to you by Bud Light.
