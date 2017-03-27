Senior housing development expected to begin construction by May 2018
A four-story, 45-unit senior housing development near downtown Jackson received a green light from City Council Tuesday, March 29. The city and Miller-Valentine Group entered into a development agreement, establishing a timeline for the proposed structure. The building is planned for the vacant block at 119 E. Wesley, 406 Francis, 410 Francis and 412 Francis streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar 10
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar 10
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC