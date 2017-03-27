Senior housing development expected t...

Senior housing development expected to begin construction by May 2018

A four-story, 45-unit senior housing development near downtown Jackson received a green light from City Council Tuesday, March 29. The city and Miller-Valentine Group entered into a development agreement, establishing a timeline for the proposed structure. The building is planned for the vacant block at 119 E. Wesley, 406 Francis, 410 Francis and 412 Francis streets.

