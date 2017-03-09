Ric Walton MAIA Agent of the Year
Eric "Ric" B. Walton with Walton Insurance Group in Jackson has been named the 2017 Forsetlund Agent of the Year by the Michigan Association of Insurance Agents. The award recognizes a member who has contributed the most to his or her agency and community.
