MDOT and the City of Jackson host public meeting to discuss construction in downtown Jackson

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Jackson will host a public open house to discuss the reconstruction of I-94 Business Loop from Brown Street to Louis Glick/Washington Avenue and the two-way conversion on I-94 BL, Louis Glick Highway, and Washington Avenue in downtown Jackson. The public is invited to stop by at any time during the three-hour meeting to learn more about construction.

