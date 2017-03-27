Man shot in back after bullet passes ...

Man shot in back after bullet passes through sliding glass door

A Jackson man inside an apartment building suffered a single gunshot wound in his back after someone fired a weapon at him from outside early Wednesday morning, police said. Police are investigating the shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m., March 29, in the 1100 block of Blair Park Drive, Jackson Interim Director of Police and Fire Services Elmer Hitt said.

