Hope women's golf charges to first-ro...

Hope women's golf charges to first-round lead at Trine Spring Classic

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MLive.com

Junior Nicole Meyer of Brighton, Michigan carded a 7-over-par 79 to lead the Hope College women's golf team to the first-round lead at the 36-hole Trine Spring Classic Friday at Zollner Golf Course in Angola, Indiana. Meyer topped a field of 44 golfers with a round that included nine pars and one birdie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar 10 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar 10 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess Feb '17 Old friend 3
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
News Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16) Sep '16 Smart 2
News Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 nancys734 1
News Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15) Mar '16 Cordwainer Trout 16
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC