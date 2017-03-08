High winds whip parts of Michigan; tr...

High winds whip parts of Michigan; trees, power lines downed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: SFGate

Jackson Fire Department personnel respond to a gas leak after a tree fell on a house in Jackson, Mich., on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Fire and rescue crews were in multiple locations as high winds are knocking down trees and power lines in parts of Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) 3 hr Nicholas 11
Carrie guess Feb 14 Old friend 3
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Dec '16 417 Linda 56
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
News Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16) Sep '16 Smart 2
News Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 nancys734 1
News Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15) Mar '16 Cordwainer Trout 16
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC