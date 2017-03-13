Firefighter with New York ties bringing 9/11 rememberence 5k to Jackson
The Blackman-Leoni Township public safety officer collected it last year when he and his family went to New York to run the Tunnel to Towers 5k, which retraces the steps of Stephen Siller. The off-duty New York City firefighter ran on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar 10
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar 10
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess
|Feb 14
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC