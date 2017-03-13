Donald Trump to visit home of hero An...

Donald Trump to visit home of hero Andrew Jackson

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

When President Trump visits the homestead of his hero Andrew Jackson in Tennessee on Wednesday, he'll pay tribute to Washington's first outsider president, a comparison he relishes. Mr. Trump will lay a wreath at Jackson's tomb at The Hermitage on the 250th anniversary of his birth, and receive a private tour of the mansion filled with artifacts of "POTUS7," as the museum calls him.

