Donald Trump to visit home of hero Andrew Jackson
When President Trump visits the homestead of his hero Andrew Jackson in Tennessee on Wednesday, he'll pay tribute to Washington's first outsider president, a comparison he relishes. Mr. Trump will lay a wreath at Jackson's tomb at The Hermitage on the 250th anniversary of his birth, and receive a private tour of the mansion filled with artifacts of "POTUS7," as the museum calls him.
