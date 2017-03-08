Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area

CALER , Ashley L., and STOKER , Kyle J., of Michigan Center, a son, Jacob Anthony Stoker, born February 27, 8 pounds, 11 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Tracey and Anthony Stoker of Jackson, Lauretta Gilson of Jackson, and Marcy and Shane Schlenk of Jackson.

