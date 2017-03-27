Consumers Energy April Campaign for L...

Consumers Energy April Campaign for LED Bulbs JACKSON, MI (WHTC)

Consumers Energy has a campaign kicking off Saturday and will run through the month of April called, "Light the Moment with ENERGY STAR Buy a Bulb, Give a Bulb. The campaign will provide up to 150,000 high-efficiency LED bulbs to Michigan families.

