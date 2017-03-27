Altercation at bus stop prompts short...

Altercation at bus stop prompts short lockdown at Parkside

23 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Middle School at Parkside was temporarily put on lockdown early Wednesday morning after police were called to an altercation at a bus stop. The lockdown at approximately 7 a.m. lasted about 20 minutes and students arriving at the school were assisted inside by staff members, said Kriss Giannetti, Jackson Public Schools director of communications.

Read more at MLive.com.

