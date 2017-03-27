[ACCIDENT] Cadillac Crashes into Rear of a C4 Corvette in Michigan
A C4 Corvette and a Cadillac sedan were involved in a traffic accident last Friday afternoon in Jackson, Michigan, sending a female occupent of the Corvette to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the Corvette was traveling on E. Michigan Avenue just after 12 noon when it was struck in the back by the red Cadillac.
