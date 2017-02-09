Watch this 81-year-old retired educator rap for LGBTQ rights at his city council meeting
Rap has always been a powerful catalyst for social change - even when the person rapping is an 81-year-old retired educator from the middle of Michigan named "Mr. T." Don Tassie is a former superintendent in Jackson, Michigan, schools and a leader of the "Be more kind movement." Recently, Tassie decided to come out in support of an anti-discrimination ordinance his city council was considering by performing a little rap.
