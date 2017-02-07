Vote against LGBT rights ordinance is a vote for bigotry, intolerance
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, City Council has the opportunity to rectify that by approving the second reading of a non-discrimination ordinance that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, public housing and public accommodations. Nearly 500 people packed City Council chambers Jan. 24 when the issue came up for a first reading.
