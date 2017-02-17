Travis Tritt's downtown Jackson concert nearly sold out for Friday night
Only about 30 isolated seats remain unsold from the approximately 1,200 seats at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson for Friday night's Travis Tritt concert, said Executive Director Steve Tucker. This will be the fullest the theater has been for an event since Tucker took over in 2012, he said.
