Rudolph J. Kristoff, 89, formerly of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18. Born in the Town of Beecher, the sixth of seven children, to Andrew and Anna Kristoff, immigrants from Slovakia, he grew up on a small farm in Dunbar and graduated as salutatorian from Pembine High School in 1945.

