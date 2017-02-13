Real estate firm looks to close sale ...

Real estate firm looks to close sale on former Citizen Patriot building

Friday Feb 10

A New York City real estate asset management firm is close to owning the former Jackson Citizen Patriot building, 214 S. Jackson St. Twenty Lake Holdings, which specializes in newspaper properties, is looking to close on the sale of the Citizen Patriot building and four other Advance Publications buildings - including one other in Michigan. The firm hopes to close on the sale around March 31, said Director Jay H. Yang.

