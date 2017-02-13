Knutsona s Coyote Bounty Hunt

Tom Knutson of Knutson's Sporting Goods says that Jackson has a big coyote problem, so Knutson's is sponsoring a coyote bounty hunt with a couple of thousand dollars in prizes. Knutson says some areas are inundated Coyotes must be brought to Knutson's between 8 am and 6 pm and registered by a Knutson's employee.

