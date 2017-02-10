Jackson City Council approves non-discrimination ordinance
Council members listen to public comment at the Jackson City Council meeting held at the Michigan Theatre, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Jackson, Mich. The council was hearing comment and voting on a a proposed non-discrimination ordinance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carrie guess
|Feb 9
|hippiegirl
|2
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|417 Linda
|56
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ...
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Pam
|10
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC