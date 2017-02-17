Homeowner rudely awakened by man armed with knife

Police say a Jackson man was rudely awakened from his slumber by and armed man who entered his home and demanded money early Thursday morning. The man, who lives in the 1600 block of E. Michigan Avenue, told police he woke up at about 12:36 a.m. Feb. 16 to find a masked man armed with a knife hovering over his bed, said Jackson Interim Director of Police and Fire Services Elmer Hitt.

