Hibachi Grill Sushi Buffet opens Monday in Jackson
A new Chinese, Japanese, American, Italian and Mexican restaurant will become Jackson's largest buffet when the doors open at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Hibachi Grill Sushi Buffet, 934 N. West Ave., features a buffet and features a professional Hibachi chef who cooks meats and vegetables - hand-selected by customers - to cook on the Hibachi-style grill. There are nearly a dozen other Hibachi locations, including in Lansing and Ohio.
