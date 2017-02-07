Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area
BAKER , Kiara M., and BROWN , Cory K., of Jackson, a son, Krisshaun Anthony Brown, born January 30, 8 pounds, 2 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Koleato Baker of Jackson, Tonya Wright of Detroit, Dirk Gunter of Garland, Texas, and David Devoir of Stevensville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|417 Linda
|56
|Carrie guess
|Oct '16
|Old friend
|1
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ...
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Pam
|10
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC