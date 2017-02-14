Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area
BALLARD , JaKisha L., of Jackson, a son, Ja'Zye Amir, born February 9, 8 pounds at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Bobbie Jones of Jackson, Jabbar Ballard of Indianapolis, Ind., and Tara McClinton of Lansing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carrie guess
|12 hr
|Old friend
|3
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|417 Linda
|56
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ...
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Pam
|10
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC