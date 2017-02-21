Community embraces Abbie Kopf at every step of her recovery from shooting
It's been almost a year since Abigail Kopf was shot in the head and left for dead by a gunman who roamed Kalamazoo the night of Feb. 20, 2016. The four women who were with the Battle Creek teen that night and were shot died.
