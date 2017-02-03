City of Jackson cancels annual deer cull for 2017
While protesters in Ann Arbor speak out against their city's recently-implemented deer cull, the city of Jackson's annual cull has been canceled for the winter. "I think it's time to take a moment and address what our path is in the future," said Kelli Hoover, Jackson parks, recreation, grounds and cemeteries director.
