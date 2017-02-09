Catholic Charities invites community to new facility
Catholic Charities of Jackson, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties is hosting an open house at its new location. The new building at 3425 Francis St. allows the organization to expand its human services to clients, including on-site foster care and adoption services, according to a Catholic Charities news release.
