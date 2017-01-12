Work from nationally recognized Jackson painter to be displayed in Spring Arbor
Starting Feb. 5, selections from Jackson-born artist Philip C. Curtis go on display at Spring Arbor University's Ganton Art Gallery, 106 E. Main St. The display, called "Coming Home," goes through March 12. The grand opening for the exhibit is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 - including a talk on the style and significance of the art from SAU lecturer Jonathan Rinck. A free reception follows.
