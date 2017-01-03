Winter weather advisory issued for Ja...

Winter weather advisory issued for Jackson area, expect icy conditions overnight

Early morning motorists are advised to drive cautiously Tuesday morning as road are expected to be icy from overnight snow and rainfall. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for southern Michigan Monday afternoon with hazardous weather conditions expected to begin at 1 a.m., Jan. 10, lasting until 10 a.m. The advisory states snowfall will become steady about midnight with a mix of sleet and possibly freezing rain overnight until sunrise when temperatures are expect to rise above 30 degrees.

