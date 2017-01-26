Western Career Prep High School receives award for innovative curriculum
Yes, it's still an alternative school, but its students don't necessarily fit that stereotype, and leaders in the community are taking notice. The school is being awarded on Thursday, Jan. 26, as the Jackson Chamber of Commerce's 2017 Reach HIRE Award recipient.
