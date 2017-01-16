This Year Could be the Last Year for ...

This Year Could be the Last Year for Boy Scout Christmas Tree Pick-up

Monday Jan 16

The Boy Scouts have been volunteering to remove Christmas trees in the City of Jackson since the 1970's. Roger Roty has been a part of it for around 40 years, however, Roty believes that this year was his last.

