State officials celebrate Michigan's 180th birthday with 'turnaround' ceremony
Michigan officials celebrated the state's accomplishments and looked to the future in a celebration themed around the state's turnaround of 180 degrees. Gov. Rick Snyder said that when he took office Michigan was ranked 50th out of 50 states on some metrics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|417 Linda
|56
|Carrie guess
|Oct '16
|Old friend
|1
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ...
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Pam
|10
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC