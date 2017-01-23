Mid-Michigan schools no longer at ris...

Mid-Michigan schools no longer at risk for closure

Monday Jan 23 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Every year, Michigan schools are ranked by the State Reform Office, and this year, nearly 80 public schools are no longer at risk of being closed. "Every public school works hard to towards giving their kids the best possible education and Lansing's not an exception to that, we worked really hard," says Superintendent of Lansing's Public School District, Yvonne Caamul Canul.

