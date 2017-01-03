Man shot during home invasion charged with several felonies; shooting deemed justified
A man shot in the abdomen by a 77-year-old during what authorities called an armed home invasion has been charged with seven felonies. He was released from Henry Ford Allegiance Health on Monday and taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
