Man in critical, teen in stable condition after shooting on Randolph Street

Friday Jan 13

The 22-year-old man is at Henry Ford Allegiance Health following the shooting at about 10:18 p.m., Jan. 12, in the 100 block of Randolph Street, said Interim Director of Police and Fire Services Elmer Hitt. A second victim, a 13-year-old boy, suffered a single gunshot wound to the back.

